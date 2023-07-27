Dorine Veronica Hart
It is with great sadness that the Hart family announces the passing of Dorine V. Hart, on July 20, 2023, at the age of 87. She was born in Old Road, St. Kitts.
She is survived by her daughters, Jacinth Hart, Pamela Thomas, Marcella Hart; sons, Julian Hart, Vaughn Hart and Whycliffe Hart; grandchildren, Aesha Browne, Damon Hart, Deidra Hart, Jaunna Hart, Kashanta Hart, Kevin Thomas, Mavish Hart, Rayemundo Boynes, Taraj Hart, and Xavier Hart; nieces, Glenice, Rhondlyn and Faye Ramplin; nephews, Cassie Hart and Lincoln Ramplin; great grandchildren; Austin Francis, Elise and Ethan Browne, Imyah Shortte, Jahnni Thompson, Takyla Hart, Unikah Colbourne; son-in-law, Bernard Thomas; daughter-in-law, Paulette Hart and Tessa Hart; brother-in-law, Athil Rawlins; sister-in-law, Patricia Rawlins; special cousins, Verna Rawlins, the Walker family, the Phipps family and the Walwyn family any many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held Monday, July 31, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Middle Island Cemetery, St. Kitts.
