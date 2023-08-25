Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Easton Phipps on August 3, 2023 at the age of 60.
Easton Phipps is survived by his daughter, Yasmin Peralta; adopted sons, Rahiem George, Sr., Nicholas Alomal and Kalid J. Alomal; sisters, Yvonne Phipps and Janet V. Byanille; brothers, Stedman "Jah Toot" Adams and Franklin E. Phipps; brother-in-law, Starlin Byanille; nieces and nephews, Tiffany A. Ford, Kishawn O. Morton, Kishma M. Morton, Franklin E. Phipps, Jonathan Phipps, Fantasia Phipps, Nijah Adams, Keesi Adams, Geneva Adams, Joia Adams-Maduro, Tiffany Adams, and Jama Adams; great nieces and great nephews, Mikaylah J. Thomas, Jalen M. Thomas, De'Miah S.R. Philip, Kaliyah J. Crawford, Aniyla M. Crawford, Amerie Mia Chong Morton, Kelise Mia Chong Morton, Kal-el Chong Morton and many more, too numerous to mention.
Special friends, Deborah Joseph, Augustus Riley, Bradley Brookes, Kadmeil Fenton, Carl Charleswell, Jaime Ashby, Jenna George, Kian George, Roy Sheridan, Efrain Feleciano, Carlton Stevens, Hudel Lynch and many more.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. Viewing begins at 11 a.m. with service to follow at noon. Interment Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Funeral Home and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
