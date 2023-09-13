Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Elaine Constancia McClean on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands at the age of 90.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at Christchurch Methodist Market Square with internment at Western Cemetery #1. Viewing is at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 with service at 10 a.m.
Elaine is survived by her two daughters, Denise "Sandy" Vanterpool and Alecia "Provie" Turnbull-Pearson; grandchildren, Nkasi McClean, Glenesha Phipps, Deneille David, and Le'Roi Simmonds; great-grandchildren, Ariel, Moosa, and Xavier McClean and Le'Anna Simmonds; great-great grandchildren, Julian Niccolai and Michael Mateo Pina, Maddox, Monte, and Michael Obam McClean; son-in-law, Larry Pearson; sisters, Rita McClean Baptiste, Linda Gibbs, and Carol Hodge; brother, Leslie Hodge; sisters-in-law, Clarice Gumbs and Millie Hodge; nephews, Robert McClean, James, Jr., Alvaris, and Anthony Julien, Dapres Gibbs, Kwame Williams, Vincent, Vancito, Jr., Vernon, and Vance Gumbs, Sigmund Hodge, Jeremy and Jermaine James, and Jesusmay David; nieces, Annette McClean, Aloma McClean-Hosley, Crytal Julien Williams, Joyce Julien-Hightower, Monique Baptiste, Vaniqua Gumbs-Smith, Kysha DeGout-Wheeler, Tumica and Tia Hodge, and Jahweh David.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.