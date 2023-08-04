Elie Andrew Jr.
We regret to announce the passing of Elie Andrew Jr. Elie Andew Jr., who many knew as Kyoshi, Yosh Man, Andrew, and affectionately to his family as Junny, who passed away on July 10, 2023 in Tampa, Fla.
He is survived by his mother, Odette Andrew; children, Shantel, Junelle, Donell, Jayden, Jett, Melanie and Elie Andrew III; grandchildren, Jamani Elie Andrew and Alani Sarai Andrew; companion, Ashleigh Johnson; brothers, Fitzgerald Etienne and Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Andrew; sisters, Risa Andrew-Sasso, Claudia Andrew, and Maria Simon; brother-in-law, James Sasso; sisters-in law, Deidra Andrew and Maureen Etienne; aunts, Rosemarie Harrigan, Gemma Pacquette, Rayna Ferris, Manuela Etienne, and Angie Vidal; uncles, Francis Soshadamandon, the Rev. Father Charles Martin, and Gerard Titre; nieces and nephews, Tyshel Carr, Dy-Nel Sasso, Latrell Sasso, Tevon Etienne, Tiffany Harris, Tatyana Andrew, Jeff Andrew Jr., Jaleel Andrew, Brittany Rey, Shawn Andrew, Dawson Andrew, Dale Belle, Gail Belle, Josette Fenton, Lydia Samuels and Allan E. Samuels Jr; great- nieces, Kalea Carr, Keilani Carr, Lylaa Sasso and Tessa D’Anna Ray; great-nephew, Grayson Andrew; cousins, Kathleen, Karen, Kacy, Kishma, Nigel, Gemel, Kerlin, Fiona, Greg, Genel, Pearl, Veralyn, Diane, Davidson, Sandison, Curtis, Jim, Landru, Veda, Ericson, Edison, Ellison, John, and Simonica; special family and friends, Lera, Beatriz, Monique, Melanie, Katherine, Maribel, Kyla, Natasha, Chris, Gianni, Maxine, Khalid, Dennis, Sonia, Kishma, Marcus, Danny, Jerry, Earl, Pappy, Curtis, Nathaniel, Tony, Jeff, Joey, Jimmy, Jose’, Fe Clarkever, Thomas, Maribel, Joanne, Shawn, Cliff, Sasso family, Elizee family, Johnson family, Benjamin family, Gumbs family, Smalls family, Grant family, Pinny family, Gonzalez family, Bridgewater family, Roberts family, Vanheyningen family, and Nicholas family; and forever cousin and best friend, Edison Etienne.
First viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral. The burial is private.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
