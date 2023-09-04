Elton Chongasing
Elton Anthony Chongasing was born on March 10, 1942 in Couva, Trinidad, to Ruby (née Woodley) and Anthony “Keya” Chongasing. He was the middle child of five siblings, brothers, Wilfred Woodley and Keith “Gerry” Chongasing, and sisters, Anne Marie “Myrna” Chongasing and Vanessa Archibald.
Elton was a civil engineer who spent nearly 50 years primarily in the public sector. He was also a talented musician and a devout Catholic who volunteered as the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church organist for more than 40 years.
He is predeceased by his parents, siblings, Wilfred, Gerry, and Van.
Elton leaves behind to mourn him, his wife of 50 years, Beverly (Berry); daughters and sons-in-law, Keya and Curtis Garner, Kacy Chongasing, and, Keli and Derek Gabriel; grandchildren, Tori Scott, Christina Francois, Savanah Gabriel, Niko Emeric, Evan Garner, and Lukas Gabriel; mother-in-law, Clely (Sibilly) Berry; sister- and brother-in-law, Barbara and Clarence Suber; sister-in-law, Lorelli Imbroglia; nieces and nephews, Catherine Gomes, Gregory Mitchell, Jason Suber, Antonio Gomes, Athelia and Gerald Smith, Candace and Trey Garland, Ian and Josta Suber, Colette and Erik Martin; adopted brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Christine Sammy; and, many more extended family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a first viewing on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
A second viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church followed immediately by a mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that those who may be so inclined make donations in Elton’s memory to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or Bethlehem House Shelter on St. Thomas
