Erwin Rudolph Dottin
The Dottin and Warner families are sad to announce the passing of Erwin Rudolph Dottin, better known as “Bajan or Santa,” who passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
He is survived by his children, Agatha Simpson, Felicity Warner; adopted son, Dwight Rogers; stepchildren, Annette Jacobs, Alwyn Jacobs, Leah Pickering; sister, Doreen Clarke; brother, David Clarke; grandchildren, Waukesha Warner-Harrison, Waukebo Warner, Anesha Smith, Karmesha Warner, Willie Williams III, Clidetra Flood, Latisha Simpson; great-grandchildren, William Lawrence III, Ishanae-Townsend, Carl Lettsome, Jr., Junesha Lawrence, Carlesha Lettsome, Charles Smith, Chardonay Smith, Thierrianna Harvey, Ny’Kebo Isaiah Warner, Ny’Siah Isaac Warner, Zeniah Flood, Thierry Harvey, LaKaya Flood, A’zyrah Italia Warner, RaeLynn Williams, Kyrie Ishmael Warner, Kyra Imarie Warner; great-great-grandchildren, Nah’zi Lewis, Zion King, Na’riah Lightly, Sha-nea Townsend; adopted grandson, Ne’ Kei Rogers; grandson-in-law, Raymond Harrison; sister-in-law, Sybil Farrington; nieces, Alice Pemberton, Yvette Carter, Sonia Brathwaite, Arlene and Donna Wiltshire and many others too numerous to mention; nephews, David Clarke Jr., Darren Wiltshire, Vernell Jordan and many others too numerous to mention; cousins, Neville Wiltshire, Charles Wiltshire, George Hollingsworth, Joel Gittens, David Gittens, Anthony Gittens, Cecilia White, Grace Jack, Cheryl Catlyn-Rodriguez, Angela Gittens, Lisa Gittens, Cleo Wells and many other too numerous to mention.
He is also survived by friends, Diane Rogers, Jerry Watts, Keithly Joseph, John Tuma, Destin Thompson, Esther Issac, Ezio Marsh, Ulando John, Pastor Angola Martin, Bro. Charles Fleming, members of Deeper Life Christian Ministries and many others too numerous to mention; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m., at St. Thomas First Wesleyan Holiness Church in Contant. The service will be held following the viewing at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery.
For online condolences, or to share a special memory, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
