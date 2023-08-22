Friends and family are advising of the passing of Euken Fredericks, 80, who passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the age of 80 years old. The first viewing will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with The Celebration of Life beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Eastern Cemetery. He is survived by his son, Euken Fredericks, Jr.; daughter, Tisha Fredericks Bonelli; brothers, Elton Leonard, Julius “ToeToe” Fredericks, Oliver Fredericks, Egidio Fredericks; sisters, Emma Thomas, Carol and Gladys Jurgen, Eula Berry, Delight Fleming; grandchildren, Byron Evans, Jr., and Jayla Nathan and son-in-law, Angel Bonelli, Jr. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
