Evelyn Leona Carty, 86, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands who passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023. First viewing will be held Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be held Friday, August 25, 2023 in Wesley Methodist Church from 9 to 10 a.m. with the Celebration of Life beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will take place in Eastern Cemetery (Smith Bay). Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Edith Brookes and Edward (Eddie) Richardson; husband, Hendericks Carty; siblings, James Brookes, Gwendolyn Richardson, Doris Connor, Eunice Carty and George Brookes. She is survived by her daughters, Ermine and Rosemary “Rose” Brookes, Lisa and Debra Carty; sons, Elroy, Gregory and Alester Carty; daughters-in-law, Angerla Gurley-Carty, April Carty and Christiania Carty; brothers, Claude, Liston and Hudson Richardson; sister, Donice Richardson; sisters-in-law, Letitia Brookes, Patricia Richardson, Sadie Carty, Anneta and Dones Connor; brother-in-law, Neville Carty; grandchildren, Jelani and Jade Miller, Tinika McMullen Jebari and Courtney Miller, Jamila Miller Christopher, Faunah and Antonio Edmead, Gregory Carty Jr., Alistair, Alessa, Ariana, Aysia and Aniya Carty; great-grandchildren, Kamren, Kyndall, Isaiah, Chyanne, Neveah, Hendrix, Kairo Miller, JaDay Rhymes, Dillon Clarke, Anaya and Aliya Edmead; nieces to include, Shirley, Carol B.W, Dawn, Renee, Marva, Sylvina, Carol B, Georgia, Susan, Kimisha, Shanecia, Janice Carol S. Debra and Monique; nephews to include, Roy, Ivor, Albert (Icee) Marvin, Corin, Zebo, Roland (Sawyer), Keith, Johnny, George Jr., Hugo, Timothy Codney and Nigel; god-child, Edward Gordon; special cousins, Christian and Joanie Richardson, Sylvia Forbes; special friends, Mary and Ashley Antoine, Bernadine Todman, Ivy MIlls, Margaret Richardson, Vida Garnett, Daisy Hodge, Lucas Reid, Elkin Lloyd, Norman and Vera Carty; caretakers, Barbara and Sylvester Burt.
Many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a collection be taken towards the continued work at Trinity Methodist Church. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
