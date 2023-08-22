Evelyn Leona Carty, 86, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands who passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023. She is preceded in death by mother, Edith Brookes; father, Edward Richardson; husband, Henderick A. Carty. She is survived by her sons, Elroy Carty, Gregory Carty and Alester Carty; daughters, Ermine Brookes, Rosemary Brookes, Lisa Carty, Debra Carty; brothers, Claude Richardson, Liston Richardson, Hudson Richardson; sisters, Donice Richardson; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren; 15 nephews; 15 nieces; daughters-in-law, Angerla Gurley-Carty, April Carty and Christianie Carty.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing, which will be held at 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Turnbull Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Wesley Methodist Church with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
