Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Grace Rhymer who passed away Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia at the age of 70.
The Funeral Services Celebrating her Life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 in Christ Church Methodist (Market Square) at 10 a.m. The viewing will be held the morning of the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Karlene Connor; sisters, Carol Williams and Claire Williams; brothers, Pastor Eustace Powell, Carlton Connor, Desmond Williams, Curtis Williams, Cleve Williams, and Alexis Gonsalves. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.