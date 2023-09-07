Harriet Gordon
Family and friends are advised of the passing of Mrs. Harriet Gordon, 85, of Tortola, British Virgin Islands, who has resided in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, where she has now transitioned into eternal life on Aug. 19, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga.
The funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. in Trinity Methodist Church in Bovoni. A first viewing is Friday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be held the morning of the funeral service from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
She is survived by daughters, Antoinette Hazelwood-Williams (Eric) and Florencia West (Joseph); sons, Samuel “Wakimba” Gordon (Revonna) and Clemente “Cumbayah” Charleswell, Roy Gordon (preceded in death); grand-daughters, Aliyah Easter, Ayanna Wilson; grandsons, Berzan Rogers, Jr., Travis Rogers, Hashim Gordon, Omari Gordon, Malachi Gordon; great-granddaughter, Isabella Rogers; great-grandson, Brayden Rogers; sister, Kathleen Wilson; sister-in-law, Esmie Stevens; bonus daughters, Colet Hazelwood, Laura Hazelwood, Juliet Sargeant, Michelle Davis-Baron; best friend, Victoria Greenaway; special friends, Carol Rabsatt, Rosetta Nesbitt, Edris Wheatley, Margaret Rhyne, Lydia Blyden, O’Brien Charles, Cynthia Knight, Benjamin Richards, Bernadette Viligant, Jenny Hodge and Pastor Leroy Luke, as well as a host of special nieces, nephews, stepchildren, godchildren, caretaker, extended family who will miss her immensely and are too numerous to mention. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com.
