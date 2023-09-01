Henrique A. “Butch" or "Wakiba” Mason Jr. transitioned into eternal life on Aug. 16, 2023. He was 60-years old.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henrique A. Mason, Sr.; grandfathers, Elisha (Boy Boy) Pemberton and Augustin Mason, Sr.; grandmothers, Viola E. Drummond-Henry and Edith Mason; aunts, Sylvia Schjang, Judy Henry, Migdalia Henry, and Bernadette Mason; uncles, Darryl Pemberton, Henry Drummond, Victor Drummond; brother, Mario Mason.
Mother, Eleanor E. Pemberton-Mason; fiancee’, Charmaine A. Armstrong; stepdaughter, Elle Nielson; brothers, Henry, Eugene, Ryan Sr., Mark, and Gary Mason; sisters, Patricia “Patsy” and Debra “Debbie” Mason, Arlene Miller, Diana “DeeDee” Kelly, Pauline Hansen, and Valerie Samaroo; uncles, Randall A. Henri, Augustin Jr., Mario Sr., and Dale Mason; aunts, Bodil Mason-Simmonds and Denise Mason; sister-in-law, Earline Mason; godparents, Elisa Petersen-Harrison, David Brathwaite, and Albert Christian; cousins and other relatives, Marissa Cowan; Nimrod, Neil, Nardii Hennemann; Chanz Lindquist; Darryl Pemberton Jr.; Eugene Pemberton; Daniel, Jennifer, Edwin, Alton, Ge’lisa, and Rueben James; Mason Family; Pemberton Family; Drummond Family; Tillman Family; Sawyer Family; Walcott Family; Hall Family; Lydia Thomas; Beatrice Pemberton; Janet Smith; Sheri Proctor; Tremile Gerard; Mervyn Fontenelle; Brothers of the Boaz Lodge No. 6, F & A.M., P.H.A., USVI, Inc.; Sisters of the Ruth Chapter No. 16, Order of the Eastern Star Virgin Islands P.H.A., Inc.; Helen Liburd; Chapman Family (Nevis); special friends, Tennyson W. W. Joseph; Irene G. A. Joseph; Charlene Joseph; Si Quon Joseph; Se’Jahne Sasso; The Honorable Governor Albert Bryan, Jr.; Ideta Rouse; Daphne Rouse-Carty; Shirley Rouse (Yankee); Kai, Guido, Charlita, and Lola Schjang; Warren “Cromartie” Christian; Lawrence “Fletcher” Christian; Raymond Williams; Rodney “Lucan” Hansen; Duane Graham; Yvonne Christopher; Irvin “Pudna” Mason, Sr.; Ron Joseph; Steve Harney; Raymond Rhymer; Nadia Titus-Rhymer; Jason “Jay” Williams; Norman “Chip” Williams; Terry Lynch; Tim Duncan; Chef Carty; Rhea Steven; Carol Callwood; Dean “Feel I” Mc Millan; Janice Thomas; Donia Hicks-Gardner; Aretha George; Diane Edwards; Nadine Andrews; Olean Techeira; Members of St. Croix Central High School Class of 1983; Members of St. Croix Central High School Class of 1982. Nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The Family of Henrique A. Mason, Jr., AKA Wakiba and Butch, sincerely apologizes if your name was inadvertently omitted from the List of Loved Ones. This is truly a difficult time for us. We appreciate each and every one who has played a role in Wakiba’s/Butch’s life. THANK YOU! Also, thank you for allowing him to be a part of your life! May we forever cherish Wakiba’s/Butch’s memories.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to James Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
