Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of the late Hezekiah James Roach, 86, of St. Thomas, U. S. Virgin Islands, who transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Hezekiah was preceded in death by his parents, all ten siblings, eldest son James, and daughter Erline Roach.
He is survived by his son, Aaron Roach and wife, Dr. Kendra Roach; grand-children, Rajhon Roach, Brian Alexander and family, Justice Hatterson and Chevone Roach; great grand-children, Marley and Aya Roach, Messiah “MJ” Roach-Alexander and Emani Alexander; nieces, Sylvia “Betty” Roach, Joycelyn “Lilly” Lee, Jennifer Rodney Burke, Sharon Rodney, Elvina, Sarah and Bertha Greenaway, Elnora Thomas, Gwendolyn Alexander, Brenda Cassell, Joycelyn Brown, and Angela Mason Bynum; nephews, Steadroy “Sam” Roach, James “Daniel” Roach, Clifford Roach, Noel Roach, Richard Irish, Thomas Irish, John Irish, James Irish, Daniel Irish, Michael Greenaway, Kenneth Greenaway, Curtis Cassell and George Semper; special friends, Warren “Tobago” Estrada, Jr., John Randolph, Julie “Judy” Fredericks, Lewis “Sabata” Richards, Julius “Toto” Fredericks and Monica Browne; extended family, The Roach, Herbert, Greenaway, Ryan, and Georges families; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16th, 9 to 9:50 a.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy (Hoffman Road) with the celebration of life service immediately following. Interment is at Western No. 1. Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home & Crematory Services.
Expressions of sympathies and tributes should be sent via email to: hroachtributes@gmail.com on or before September 9, 2023.
Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
