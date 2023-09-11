Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Hyacinth Maynard on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The Funeral Service Celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Bovoni Baptist Church in Bovoni. The viewing will be held the morning of the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will be in Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Maynard. She is survived by her loving daughters, Lynetta Solomon, Marilyn George-Bradshaw and Joy Abramson; sisters, Violet Williams and Isabel Morton; brothers, James A. Williams and James E. Williams; sisters-in-law, Josephine Williams and Judy Maynard; son-in-law, Shawn Abramson; grandchildren, Petrina Evans, Tracey Fleming, Solomon Rawlins, Cassandra Mu’min Jones, Vanessa Donovan, Denise Dominique, Jokuani Abramson, Jolik’qua Abramson, Judith John, Paul Solomon, Anthony Solomon, Ruth Lynne Roberson, James Solomon and Joel Solomon; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Evans, Siedah Fleming, Sieto Fleming, Semeko Fleming, Sierra Fleming, Mikayla McKenna, Tyler Rawlins, Victoria Rawlins, Tariek Rawlins, Tacoya Rawlins, Tayvion Rawlins, Rasheed Mu’min, Ja’moi Rawlins, Ja’koi Registe, Jason Dominique, Jr, Jakoya Dominique, Jade Dominique, Abigail John, Jude John, Joshua Solomon, Naomi Solomon, Thecla Alexander, Andrew Roberson, Adam Roberson, Chloe Solomon, Candace Solomon, Matthew George and Leah Solomon; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of many other loving relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
