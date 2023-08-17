Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Inga Bryan on August 12, 2023, at the age of 89 at her residence in St. Thomas.
Inga is survived by sons, David and Steve Bryan; daughters, Nancy Bryan and Joanie Kamin; son-in-law, Freddy Bryan; daughter-in-law, Ursula Bryan; grandchildren, Sandy Bryan-Belle, Susie, Lance, Crystal and Bradly Bryan, Tiffanie Bryan-Quetel; great grandchildren, Ashley and Alex Berry, Rachel, Sophia and Jordan Bryan-Jamil, Kiana and Leah Quetel, Cayla and Casey Petersen, Elowyn Bryan, Gavin and Stefen Bryan; great-great grandchild, Khalid Roberts; sister, Florie Laplace; and many other families, friends and relatives near and far too numerous to mention.
We sincerely apologize to anyone inadvertently omitted.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (Mafolie)8 i Estate Elizabeth, at 10 a.m. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. The burial will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For directions and online condolences, please visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
On behalf of the Family of Inga Bryan we are honoured and grateful to all that sent their love, encouragement, well wishes and support.
