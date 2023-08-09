It is with a saddened heart that we announce the passing of Irene Barry-Gonzalez, who died after a brief illness on July 4, 2023 in Austell, Georgia.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1939 on the island of Tortola, British Virgin Islands to her late parents Phillip and Floresa Barry of Mt. Fertile, Tortola. She resided on St. Thomas at the Michael J. Kirwan Terrace housing community for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Jose A. Gonzalez; special friends, Donald “Sparky or King” Thomas and Samuel E. Spencer; sister, Edith Barry Cameron; brother, Gladstone Barry and son-in-law, Erik Lucas.
She is survived by her seven children, Beverly “Pinky” Thomas-Lucas, Kelvin “Kelly” Gonzalez, Daphne Gonzalez-Thomas, Charmaine Gonzalez, Neilda Gonzalez, Shauna “Shayna” Spencer, Sherna Spencer and step-children, Michael, Brenda and Gary Gonzalez; son-in-law, Clayton Thomas and daughter-in-law, Maxcine Gonzalez; adopted daughters, Chantale Charles, Kejanna and Kewanna Young, and Terri Todman; 28 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; sisters, Edris Barry-Donovan, Marilyn Pickering, Glance “Elaine” Barry-Richardson; brothers, Malvin and Kevin Barry; brothers-in-law, Roosevelt Donovan and Tyrone “Smiley” Richardson; sisters-in-law, Berenice Barry and Tamara Barry; god children, Carmen Donovan, Elroy “Atama” Turnbull, Kenya George, and Monique Pickering.
Funeral services will be held at The Cathedral Church of All Saints in Garden Street 3 Domini Gade on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 to 11 a.m. Interment at Eastern Cemetery.
Professional Services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home & Crematory Services.
