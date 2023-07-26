It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ivan Rudolph Caesar A.K.A. “Caesar”. He was one of the longest serving Accredited Local Preachers of the Methodist Church, Former President of Leeward Islands District Men’s Commission, President of the ChristChurch Methodist Church Men’s Fellowship and a former VI Taxi Association President.
Caesar passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Miami Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Georgiana Rhona Caesar; his lovely wife, Rosabelle Adina Hazel Caesar, and their two sons, Stedroy Caesar and Ivan Caesar II. He is survived by his children, Rhona Caesar Shillingford, Karl Rudolph Caesar, Ingrid Trotman, and Vera V. Louis; sons-in-law, Leroy Shillingford and Larry Louis; daughter-in-law, Maricia Flemming. Siblings to mourn his loss are Rosina Louvina Caesar, Herman Nathaniel Ashton Caesar and his wife, Syrett Agatha Caesar, Melford Wilton Caesar, Jerome Antonio (Charles) Caesar and special cousin/sister, Mildred Wallace. He is survived by his grandchildren, Ivan Caesar III, Earvin Caesar and Jade Caesar, Juwan Caesar and Samantha Caesar, Adrian Caesar, Alexandria Dowdy, Chase Shillingford, Princess Merrifield, Cejerion Caesar, Javon Flemming, Caricia Caesar, Karlicia Caesar, Jeremy Ellis, Jahmal Gray and Larry Louis Jr.; local nieces, Gwenevere Jackson-Smith and Theodora Jackson Flavius; nephew, Joseph Jackson Jr.; great niece, Jamilya Christopher; great grandchildren, Lioni Brewster and Ezra Caesar and great great niece, Corbyn Carstarphen. Many other relatives and friends are too numerous to mention.
Viewing for Ivan Rudolph Caesar will take place on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Blyden Memorial Chapel located at 173 Estate Altona St. Thomas, USVI from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Christ Church Methodist Market Square 2116 Crystal Gade, St. Thomas, USVI. Viewing/Song Service/Tributes at the church will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Thanksgiving Service of Life will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment for “Caesar" will be at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.