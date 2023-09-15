It is with heavy hearts that the family of James Alden Richards, Sr. announces his passing at the age of 74 on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Miami, Florida surrounded by his loving family.
Alden, as he was known to all, was born on Oct. 17, 1948, on the island St. Thomas, Virgin Islands to John Alwyn and Ada Comissiong Richards. He was the youngest of the couple’s six children. A proud “Savanero,” he never failed to point out the house in which he was born whenever passing by.
In the mid 1950’s his family relocated to Miami to further the musical career of his father, “Lad” Richards. While in Miami, Alden attended elementary school and began his secondary education at Booker T. Washington High School. When his family returned to St. Thomas, he continued his education at the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School, graduating with the class of 1966. He attended the College of the Virgin Islands (now the University of the Virgin Islands), graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology in 1976. Alden was a health and physical education teacher for over 30 years with the Virgin Islands Department of Education. He taught at Wayne Aspinall Jr. High School, Jane E. Tuitt Elementary School, Charlotte Amalie High School and Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School. In addition to basic physical fitness skills, he enjoyed working with his students to develop their abilities in basketball, softball, football, soccer, and of course in his favorite sport, tennis.
Alden was well known for his involvement in cultivating the sport of tennis in the territory. He dedicated years to the coaching and teaching of both children and adults. In addition to his major involvement with the development of junior tennis and the Virgin Islands Tennis Association, he also served as coach for the University Sports Federation and captain of the V.I. Davis Cup team. He was a part-time tennis instructor at the University of the Virgin Islands. He held the position of “tennis pro” at many local venues including the St Thomas Yacht Club, Bluebeard’s Castle Hotel and the former Stouffer Grand Beach Resort. His love for the sport allowed him to travel the world, coaching VI teams as they played on both the U.S. mainland and international locations such as China, Cuba, Japan, Mexico and Serbia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Alwyn Richards, Sr. and Ada Comissiong Richards. Alden is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Cynthia A. Perry Richards; son, James Alden ‘Jamie’ Richards, Jr.; daughters, Jendai Richards and Anya Richards; adopted daughter, Djalna McSween; grandchildren, Armani and Kayla George, London Broderick, Aria Richards and Joshaun Fenton; brothers, John A. Richards Jr., Enrique Richards, and Albert Richards Sr.; sisters, Tess Haney and Sally Morton; uncle, Gilbert Comissiong; brother-in-law, James Haney Sr.; daughter-in-law, Alena James-Richards; sisters-in-law, Clara Richards, Kathleen Richards, Felicita Richards; nieces, Aisha Richards, Fawn (Clayton) Day, Kristie (Richard) Wright, Lisa Haney, Kateri (Keith) Criswell, Nikole (Kevin) Jenkins, Michelle (Joel) Richardson, Kim (Steve) Tolbert, Chantal (Ivan) Figueroa, Tess (Adam) Flowers, and Amber (Timothy) Lake; nephews, Herbert Morton, Jr., James (Monique) Haney Jr., John (Kamille) Richards III, and Albert (Genelle) Richards Jr.; godchildren, Ervin Dorsett, Jr., Monique Dorsett, and Grayson Belle; close family and friends, Dr. Sidney Comissiong, Joel Comissiong, Nicole LaBorde Joseph, Jason George, Sharlene Harris, Devin Dandridge, Louis Taylor, Jr., Natasha Jones, Oren Stephens, Wayne John, Samuel “Captain” Harris, Hubert Bailey, Alaric Joseph, Dr. Ronald Harrigan, Arthur Solomon, Pedrito Estrill, Keith Soanes, members of the Sts. Peter & Paul class of 1966, members of the Brown, Husband, Lewis, Morris, Nicholas, Richards, Smith, Wallace, Boschulte and Comissiong families including great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and other family, friends, and loved ones.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the first viewing on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. A second viewing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 9 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, immediately followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m.
The family kindly asks that, in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation in Alden’s name to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church or the Posh Rock Tennis Foundation, Inc.
Tributes are welcomed. Please send to tributesforalden@gmail.com by Sept. 17, 2023
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
