Mr. Jean H. Webster, 81, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands passed away Monday, August 21, 2023.
Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Shiloh Seven Day Adventist Church (Anna’s Retreat) at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla Webster; children, Jenks M. Webster, Jean M. Webster, LaVerne A. Gibbons and Sherma L. Romney; grandchildren, Tier Gibbons, Sade Gibbons, Ashley Freeman, Starr Webster, Shemar Webster and Riyana Romney; great-grandchild, Gianni Webster; stepdaughters, Nathalie Kean, Andrea Plunkett; step grandsons, Jeremy and Quentin Sprauve; sons-in-law, Carlo F. Gibbons, Roy Romney; sister-in-law, Rita Cata; adopted aunt, Henriquetta Steel; daughter-in-law, Victoria Edwards; brothers, Thomas H. Webster and Melvin Richardson; nieces, Freida Webster, Faye Webster, Shamika De Weever, Melvina Figaroa, Rjee Pantophlet and Akeeshma Richardson; nephews, Frankie Webster, Embrice De Weever, Akeem Richardson, Shamark Richardson and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
