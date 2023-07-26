It is with great sadness that the family of Jeanette Marie Corneiro announces her passing on July 12, 2023, at the age of 65.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eduardo J Corneiro Sr. and mother, Marjorie M. Corneiro.
She is survived by her sister, Judith M. Barber and brother, Eduardo J Corneiro Jr; aunt, Thelma Ford; cousin, Juliet Kean; niece, Alexandria A. Corneiro-Harris; nephew, Ajani S. Corneiro; grandnephews and nieces, Aiden Corneiro, Kristian D. Harris and Valentina Estella Renèe Harris, Melanie Pollack; brother-in-law, Scott Barber; nephew-in-law, Kiev D. Harris; niece-in-law, Jannine Vidal; cousin-in-law, Orville Kean; special caregivers, Carmen Bellot and Irma Clifton and many family and friends too numerous to mention.
A viewing will be at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12 until 2 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at St. Peter and Paul Cathedral on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Interment follows at Western Cemetery #1.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
