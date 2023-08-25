It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Jeremiah Oliver Lynch, aka “Jerry,” who passed away on Friday August 4, 2023. The public viewing will be held at Turnbull Funeral Home on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be held at Memorial Moravian Church on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m., with funeral services immediately following. Interment procession will follow thereafter to Memorial Moravian Cemetery (Hospital Ground).
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia L. C. Lynch and aunt, Pamela Lynch. Jerry is survived by his father, Robert A. Lynch; stepmother, Elaine A. Lynch; children, Jahqueil Lynch and Tyeefah Lynch; grandchildren, Jamir Lynch; brothers, Stanford Lynch, Albert Lynch and Berisford F Lynch; sister, Carmen Lynch; sister-in-law, Joann F. Penn-Lynch; aunts, Annetta Lynch, Veronica Lynch (PhD), Ernestine Lynch-Slaven, Marjorie Stevens and Elenora Stevens-David; uncles, Elrick “Pat” Beazer, Eustace Lynch, Tyrone, Lynch and George Stevens; nieces, Naysa Lynch; nephews, Berisford “BJ” Lynch II and Antuane “TJ” Booker, Tahj Booker; cousins, Pernelle Slaven Jr., Charmaine Slaven and Family, Natasha Slaven and Family, Lancia David and LeVar David, Livy Cole, Watson David Jr. and Family, Bruce Browne and Family, Curtis and Sylvia Stevens, Linda Charles and Family; special friends Rt. Rev. Ambrose Gumbs, Bishop Carl Richardson and Dr. Reva Richardson, Naomi Monsanto, Memorial Moravian Church Lay Pastor Monique Richards and The Memorial Moravian Congregation, Coach Craig Matthias and Team Hope Health and Healing Ministry and the staff of Bob Lynch Trucking and Senator Carla Joseph.
Other families, the entire family of Elrick and Alphonso Beazer, The Spencers, Soanes, Francis, Martins and Browne families, and many more family, and special friends too numerous to mention.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.