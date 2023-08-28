Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Jonathan Challenger, affectionately known as” John” “Johnny” Barzey on August 5, 2023, in Yulee, Florida at the age of 84. He was born on the of island St. Kitts and grew up in Brown Hill, Nevis. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Elene Challenger and his two daughters, Eselyn Challenger and Andrea Matthew-Challenger. He is survived by his children, St Clair and Derrick Jeffers, Kenville and Jonathan “Johnny” Challenger, Yvonne Challenger-Heyliger; grandchildren, Shamika and Nicole Jeffers, Veranicia, Leshawn and Lashauna Matthew, Shavone Taylor, Chaunya Thomas, and Chris De’Lain; great grandchildren, Melody Adolphe, Elena Mattew, Shawn and Nyla De‘Lain; sisters, Dorothy Richardson (London) and Veronica Buffong (St. Kitts); son-in-law, Rupert (Tony) Heyliger and daughters-in-law, Beulah Dore-Jeffers, Tessa Parry-Jeffers, Latavia Challenger and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Homes on September 8, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church in Anna’s Retreat Donoe Bypass Road on September 9, 2023 at 11 a.m. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be held at East End Cemetery. Tributes can be sent to (Tribute4JohnChallenger@gmail.com). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
