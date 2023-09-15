Julien W. Grant, was born on Sept. 12, 1946 in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The youngest child of the late Avenel B. DeGraffe-Grant and Alphonse A. Grant. He was affectionately known as "Baby Uncle" because he is younger in age than some of his older sisters' children. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Alvernice R. Jeffery, Wilton DeGraffe, Gerald Grant, Jerome Grant, Julius Grant, Antonio Grant, Henry Grant, Viola Grant, Cecil Grant, Philemon Grant and Arthur Grant. He was also preceded in death by his children, Auyen Grant, Terrance “Ted” Grant, David Grant and Jule Grant.
Julien began his education at Abraham Lincoln School in St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. During the summer of 1954, his family moved to New York City where he continued his education. Julien graduated from Boys High School in Brooklyn, NY. He began his college studies at Rutgers University, New Jersey and went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. While a student at Brown University, he met the love of his life, Dr. Kathie Rones. Their unwavering love for one another was sealed in matrimony on Magen’s Bay, St. Thomas VI Sept. 23, 1987. Their bond would last throughout the remainder of his life.
Julien was the Executive Director of Amboy Neighborhood Center, a nonprofit organization for over 35 years. Amboy Neighborhood Center located on Amboy Street in Brownsville,146 units of apartment houses that provided shelter for families displaced by fire. Amboy served as a resource for jobs, education and youth engagement for the community eg. 4H Club, Boy/Girl Scouts, Baseball and Basketball teams. It was through Julien's advocacy for sponsorship that families living on Amboy St. were exposed to the arts through Broadway shows, Museums and Christmas at Radio City Music Hall to name a few. He was a mentor to many of those families and employed a lot of people by giving them a "Second Chance" before it became politically correct.
Julien loved sports especially football, baseball, basketball, tennis and golf. He attended the U.S. Open Tennis Championships frequently and was a great fan of golfer Tiger woods. He enjoyed the game of pool, backgammon, chess and poker. He was an avid traveler visiting China, Cuba, Aruba, Spain, France, Hawaii, and many Caribbean Islands. He returned to St. Thomas frequently for Family reunions and Carnival.
Julien cherished time spent with his family, he is known for initiating a " Grant" tradition of gathering annually for bar b que food and fun at Rye Play land, Rye NY.
Julien leaves to cherish his loving memory, his beloved wife, Dr. Kathie Rones; children, Jason Grant, Daniel Grant, Dahomey Grant and Leshone (Darius) Coleman; grandchildren, D’Anthony Grant, Shalaine Simmons, Teaira Grant-Trail (Ronald), Neyua, Daniel Grant Jr., Darius Grant, Damaris Grant, Damani Grant, lesha Singleton, Asia Grant, Winter Grant, Na’cyra Grant, Jayda Grant, Tylisha Fason, Tayshaunia Fason and leasha Robinson; great grandchildren, Kai Grant, Ja’Neyua Grant, Daniel Grant 3rd, Trinity Grant, Tysean Chapman, Nazarah Clarke, Shamir Folks, Tymir Folks, Nazir Folks, Shmani Folks, Takai Vailes, Kalyani Vailes, Kali Vailes, Benjamin Council, Blessy’n Council and Benson Council, Siblings Gwendolyn N. Grant-Deberry, Patricia Grant-Beatty, Eleanor Grant, Vincent Grant, Wilfred Grant, Alvin Grant and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
