Kathleen H. Thompson
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kathleen H. Thompson, who peacefully transitioned into eternal rest and life everlasting on July 30, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Edmund Thompson; children, David Thompson, Kelly Thompson Webbe, and Crystal Thompson Dennis; grandchildren, DeAvian, Kayleb, Delani and David Thompson Jr., Terrence Webbe Jr., Jaris Dennis Jr., and Tommy-Joe Wise; sons-in-law, Terrence Webbe and Jaris Dennis; daughter-in-law, Shakerah Smith; sister, Rose Harrypersad; brothers, Robert, Mervin, Mikey, and Augustin Holder, and Hamid Pariage; nieces, Sherene and Sherlyn Harrypersad, Manaca Allen, Gail Todd, Gabby Pariage, Chan, Simone, Alexandria, and Gabrielle Holder; nephews, Sham Harrypersad, Robert and T’Challa Holder, as well as a wide circle of family and friends who cherished her deeply.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewings and funeral service. The first viewing will be on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be at Holy Family Church, starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18, with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
