Keith E. Roland
It is with saddened hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of Keith E. Roland, also known as “Keith Powell” and “Roland,” who transitioned on Aug. 22, 2023.
As death is a stage of life, Keith’s will be a celebration of his life at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing, on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m. is at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with funeral services immediately following. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Roland-Douglas and father, Lloyd Powell; grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Powell, and Albertine Francis; great-aunt, Hyacinth Roland; aunts, Audrey Carty, Sheila Roland, Lorraine Francis, and Carol Francis; and uncle, Rupert Powell.
Keith is survived by his stepfather, Joseph “Dougie” “Harris” Douglas; sisters, Sandrene Carty, Sharon Roland, Shurla Roland, Shaunta Douglas, Lyndetha Powell, Katherina Morton, and Karleen Walwyn; brothers, Grenville Powell, Newrish Nital, and Rabu Hystalityh; special niece, Shereena Farrington, and others too many to mention; special nephew, Racine Woods and others too numerous to mention; uncles, Clifford Powell, St. Claire Roland, George Francis, George Powell, James Weeks, Bonnie Mills, Ernie Francis and Western Vincent Weeks; aunt, Venetta Mills; special cousins, Judy Roland, Ricky Roland, Hopeful Carty and others too many to mention, but who played an important part in his life; godmother, Idetha Richards; special friend, Ena George; friends, Peter Baron, Kamal Thomas and others too numerous to mention; as well as his work family.
A special thank you to Valmond Williams and Kennedy Brookes, with whom Keith spent his final hour(s). Thank you so much for being there!
Please forgive us if you were inadvertently not mentioned. Know that you had a place in his heart.
Tributes and/or photos should be sent to: tributetokeithroland@gmail.com
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.