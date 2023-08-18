Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Kelly L. Charleswell, Sr. on July 20, 2023, at the age of 57.
Mother (preceded in death), Gurda Charleswell; father (preceded in death), Raymond Charleswell; wife, Danise Charleswell; sons, Kelly Lousito Charleswell, Ii and K’jani Lousito Charleswell; daughters, Kelise Charleswell and Kaysiah Charleswell; brothers, Fitzroy Samuel and Dale Charles; sisters, Dawn Charleswell and Patricia Alcendor; granddaughters, Kaia Kellie Charleswell and Callie Summer Charleswell; uncle, Malcolm Charleswell; aunt, Rosetta Nisbett; nieces, Ebony Samuel and Teniesha Alecendor; nephews, Shorn Samuel, Ralph Samuel and Trenton Benjamin; stepdaughter and granddaughter, J’nise Gifft and Maielle Henry; brothers-in-law, Patrick Ford and Eugene Alcendor; sister-in-law, Maybelline Samuel; special friend/mother figure, Doris Industrious.
Special friends and support team, Ray “Giant” Francis, Marsha Weekes, Roy “Louvie” Chesterfield, Lenny “Drummie” Monsanto, Wilbur “Waggy” Brooks, Alpha Band and PCMI Church Family.
Many friends and family too numerous to mention.
The first and only viewing will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School. Service to follow at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Internment at Eastern Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
