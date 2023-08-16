Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Kelly L. Charleswell, Sr. on July 20, 2023, at the age of 57.
Survivors are mother (preceded in death), Gurda Charleswell; father, (preceded in death), Raymond Charleswell; adopted mother, Doris David; wife, Danise Charleswell; sons, Kelly Charleswell, Ii and K’jani Charleswell; daughters, Kelise Charleswell and Kaysiah Charleswell; brothers, Fitzroy Samuel and Dale Charles; sisters, Dawn Charleswell and Patricia Alcendor; grand daughters, Kaia Kellie Charleswell and Callie Summer Charleswell; special aunt, Rosetta Nisbett; nieces, Ebony Samuel and Teniesha Alecendor; nephews, Shorn Samuel and Trenton Benjamin; step-daugther and granddaughter, J’nise Gifft and Maielle Henry; brother-in-laws, Patrick Ford and Eugene Alcendor; special friends and support team, Ray “Giant” Francis, Marsha Weekes, Roy “Louvie” Chesterfield, Lenny “Drummie” Monsanto, Wilbur “Waggy” Brooks, Alpha Band and Pcmi Church Family.
Many friends and family too numerous to mention.
The first and only viewing will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at BCB Middle school with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Burial at Eastern Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.