Kelvin Felix, Sr. of Estate Rattan, transitioned into eternal life on August 7, 2023. He was 71 years old.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theresa Felix and Lifford Felix.
He is survived by his wife, Mariana Felix; daughters, Cleona Felix-Tonge and Cheleen Felix-Saldano; son, Kelvin Felix, Jr.; stepdaughter, Giselle Charles; stepson, Tavran Charles; grandchildren, Malik Gabriel, Jason Saldano, Jr. and K’Lani Gumbs; sisters, Evelyn Martin, Muriella (Ella) Felix- Clarke and Rhoda Felix-Nielsen; brothers, Franklyn Felix, Clement (Rainbow) Felix, Glen (Nyah) Felix, Ralph (Rabbi) Felix and Rodney (Iba) Felix; nieces, Maureen Dominique, Norah Martin, Venetta Cuffy, Della Clarke, Nailah Callender, Nanyamka Felix, Jamila Felix, Mia Felix, Robyn Moorehead, Riley Rei Felix and Aliya Felix; nephews, Patrick Martin, Francis Martin, Ian Martin, Blaine Felix, Mervin Clarke, Asim Felix, Chinau Nielson, Ryan Felix and Willie Felix; aunts, Therese Bertrand, Lucy Farrington, Magdelene Felix, Bertha Laronde and Joan Pascal; uncle, Augustas Felix; son-in-law, Vernon Tonge; brothers-in-law, Vernon Martin, George (Porgie) Clarke, Jamal Nielsen, Peter Henry, Ronald Henry and Lyburd Henry; sisters-in-law, Lois Felix, Dahlia Stridiron- Felix, Valerie Evering-Felix; mother-in-law, Catherin Henry; godchild, Claudelle Abraham; special friends, Loreal, Jennifer, Genora, Nasisse, Kurly, Julia, Babolee and many more; special cousins, Julius Felix, Stella Felix Antoine, Suzanne Adrian, Andrea Abraham, Edna Pole and the entire extended Felix, Pascal and Bertrand Family. Other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to James Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
