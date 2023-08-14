Kenneth Charles Haines
Kenneth Charles Haines, Ph.D., passed away peacefully in his sleep at his beloved home overlooking Christiansted harbor on July 9, 2023.
Ken was 83 years young. He leaves to mourn his second wife and best friend, Kristina VandenBerg; first wife, Rachel Knake Gay Haines; daughter, Rachel Haines Bowman; stepdaughter, Jessica Martin; son, Charles Haines; stepson, Tad Newman; daughter-in-law, Nissa Haines; son-in-law, Roger Bowman; step-granddaughters, Elliott and Bennett Martin; grandsons, Graham and Shaw Bowman; and step-grandson, Bradley Newman.
Ken was born to be the 10th generation Quaker farmer on land in New Jersey deeded to the Haines family by the King of England several centuries ago. Ken followed a different path, he received his BS, MS and PhD in marine biology from Marietta College and Rutgers University. Ken’s thesis on a rare form of marine algae is still referenced in scientific journals today. In 1969, Ken relocated his family to St. Croix after doing post-graduate work in Woods Hole, Mass., where he was fortunate to go to sea with this research group. In St. Croix, Ken joined a team of scientists researching artificial upwelling processes — Ocean Therman Energy Conversion (OTEC) — out at Rust Op Twist. He signed on for three months — however, Ken never left St. Croix. The island was his chosen home.
Ken loved the sea and all it had to offer: snorkeling, sailing, swimming, and scientific research into the flora and fauna on land and in the waters. After the OTEC project closed, Ken worked with other marine scientists at the research center near the St. Croix Yacht Club.
Ken’s career on St. Croix took a turn when Martin Marietta asked him to be the environmental manager at the alumina refinery. When the refinery closed, Ken decided to remain on St. Croix and began his first entrepreneurial ventures: Coastal Consultants, which specialized in CZM reports, OTEC Consultants, and Sunshine Charters, which was a bareboat charter business featuring his beloved 37’ Gulfstar Sloop “Sunshine.”
After Hurricane Hugo devastated the island in 1989, Ken accepted the offer from Hess Oil Refinery to be the environmental manager and worked in this capacity with Hovensa when Hess Oil merged with a Venezuelan company. Ken concluded his working career as the environmental manager for St. Croix Renaissance Group.
Ken’s passion was environmental protection of the island he loved. Ken volunteered for many years with the St. George Village Botanical Garden, St. Croix Environmental Association, Virgin Islands Conservation Society, the St. Croix Yacht Club, the Frederiksted Country Club, and the St. Croix Power Squadron. He sat on the boards for all these organizations.
For many years Ken worked with FEMA as both a first responder and as the environmental mitigation specialist. Ken was at work with VITEMA and FEMA before the many hurricanes even made landfall on St. Croix and was still working long after the storms had passed. Ken helped develop the FEMA Roofing Plan, which not only restored many roofs on St. Croix, but also established the federal and territorial requirements for appropriate installation of new roofs to ensure that damage from future storms would be avoided.
Ken was also fascinated with Wall Street and investment opportunities. He loved being part of the East End Investment Club for many years. Ken did his own trading — often discovering unique small ventures that needed start-up money.
Singing was another passion of Ken’s and his deep rich bass voice and ability to carry a tune are legendary. Ken sang in the chorus of Marietta College, with barbershop quartets, with Marty Merrick’s Merry Minstrels on St. Croix, and with the St. Croix Chorus.
There are so many people to thank for their support and caring during the time Ken fought against his Lewy Body Dementia — especially Continuum Care, Turning Point Elder Care, Dr. Dante Galiber, Dr. Katherine Dahlberg, and all his friends and family who are too many to mention. Thanks also to James Memorial Funeral Home on St. Croix.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a native fruit tree where you live. This is what Ken would do for family and friends as a remembrance. Donations in Ken’s memory can go to any environmental action foundation, or locally to the St. George Village Botanical Garden or the St. Croix Environmental Association.
Ken was buried at sea in his beloved Caribbean Sea — he is now part of all the waters of the world. A memorial celebration of Ken’s life will take place at St. George Village Botanical Garden on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. The gathering is open to everyone. Please RSVP with Kristina VandenBerg 340-277-8259.
