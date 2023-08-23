It is with great sadness that the family of Kervin Llewellyn Clenance, also affectionately known as Butchie and Fire, announce his passing August 1, 2023 at his home in Florida, at the age of 69. He was preceded in death by his parents, Keith Llewellyn Clenance and Beryl Lindqvist Clenance; his daughter, Jamallah Marie; his brother, Clinton Clenance and his nephew, Melvin Clenance.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Jackie) Hampton Clenance; daughters, Imani M Clenance, Ayana A Clenance; son, Kervin L Clenance ll; his siblings, sisters, Cheryl (Cherie) Clenance King, Genevieve (Gingie) Clenance; brother, Johnny Clenance; nieces, Merle Clenance Perry, Marcy B. Clenance, Diana Clenance Lynch, Kamilah N Clenance; nephews, Cory A. King and Rashidi M. Clenance; many great nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Mrs. Betty Early; special goddaughter, Trudy Browne Azarsepandan; special friends, Ken Amaro, Tyrone and Cyd Browne, Fernando Webster, Felipe Ruiz, Kenneth Rogiers, Ronald Russell, Timothy Heidman, Locksley and Cheryl Dawes, Franciel Tooks, CHS Class of 1972, Pastor, Deacons and members Church of The Open Door, the Lindqvist families, the Bough families, the Phaire families. Many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 25,, 2023 at the Lord God of Sabaoth Lutheran Church, Christiansted. Tributes will begin at 9 a.m. with service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Kingshill Cemetery.
Festive attire will be appreciated.
Professional services entrusted to James Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.