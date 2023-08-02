It is with great sadness that the Alexander family announce the passing of Kwami Abubakar Alexander on July 11, 2023, at the age of 24.
Kwami A. Alexander departed this life and ascended to heaven on July 11, 2023. Kwami, or 'Abu" as he was affectionately called by family and friends, was born on the beautiful island of St. Thomas to parents Thompson and Esran Alexander. Kwami's formative years began at Emmanuel Benjamin Oliver Elementary, and he completed his high school years in 2016 at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School. Kwami's passion and love for nature motivated him to pursue his collegiate education at the University of the Virgin Islands where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2022. His desire was to ultimately become a marine biologist. Kwami was very athletic and enjoyed basketball, volleyball and track and field. He also loved a good game of chess.
Kwami worked with CMES since before his graduation, most recently, as a workforce fellow. Kwami was in the process of being hired through Dr. Kristin Grimes’ “Navigating Home” grant to work with DPNR Fish and Wildlife and relocate to St. Croix just before his tragedy. His passing is a huge loss to his family, CMES, UVI, and the Territory. Kwami was determined to impact the world and his community positively.
Our thoughts and prayers are focused on his family and friends, who are affected most severely by this unexpected tragedy.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Augustus Alexander Sr..
He is survived by his father, Thompson Alexander; mother, Esran Roseanne Alexander; grandfather, Edmund Angol; grandmothers, Catherine Alexander and Rosabella George; granduncle and grandaunts, Domnique, Paulette and Jacintha Alexander, Martha, Elaine, Marcellina.
He is also survived by his brothers, Jabari, Hakim and Malik Alexander; uncles, Eden, Jensen and Augustus Alexander Jr., Goldine, Edville, Edvin, and Edmanny Angol; aunties, Juelina Alexander, Elry, Ellen, Elline and Allison Angol; cousins, Jennifer Alexander, Rakim Yarbrough, Ellyejah, Ellyessa, Ellyesejah, Ellyesiah, Ellyesian Angol, Rhean, Sarah, Gavanique, Chase, Elainna-Rose Cornelious, Aden, Nicholas, Xavier, Christopher Alexander and so much more too numerous to mention.
Special thanks to Jacqueline and Jaquan Freeman along with the Weed and Seed group, Leah Riviere, Dorian Mathew, Juelina Alexander, Mariana Vanterpool, Pastor Fletcher Marshall, Alex Cognette, Vera Hurlston and Family, Hyacinth Joseph, Darren John-Baptiste, Domnique and Paulette Alexander for their love, support and contributions.
Special thanks also goes out to Jevon Stout, Paul Jobsis and the rest of his coworkers and friends at the Marine Science Outreach at UVI, along with his coworkers and friends at Dominoes Pizza, Nisky Center.
The funeral services will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the St. Thomas Assemblies of God beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Eastern Cemetery. The repass will be held at the Living Word Family Ministries Banquet Hall located right across the street from the former Lindquist Beach from 12 p.m. - until.
The Alexander Family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.
