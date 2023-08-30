We regret to announce the passing of our beloved Lavern Imelda Liburd-Thompson of Brown Hill, Nevis and Chocolate Hole, St. John. Lavern passed away on August 4, 2023 in St. Thomas USVI at the age of 63.
She leaves to mourn her mother, Enid Liburd; son, Othniel Thompson; brother, Samuel Liburd Sr.; sisters, Isareth “Tracy” Liburd, Elizabeth Liburd Bailey; adopted brother, Aubrey Walters; brother-in-law, Leslie” Kumasi” Bailey; sister-in-law, Shelina Liburd. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces, Kemuel, Kevaughn, Kenesiah Bailey, Samuel Liburd Jr., Keziah and Mahanaim Liburd, Jovannie Athanase; great nephew, Akeino “AJ” Williams, Jr.; great niece, Kenijah Williams; niece-in-law, Laura Gonzalez Bailey; uncles, Kenneth Liburd, Winston Thompson; aunts, Doreen Liburd James, Edris Liburd, Lillian, Patricia, Georgette and Wilmer Thompson.
Special friends, Ernie Lewis, Denise Parker, Sonia Richardson, Myrlene Browne, Rosalie Isles, Maurice Dore, Marion Tyson, Allisteen Tonge, Muriel Sasso, Karen Henley, Tyler Stephens.
She is also survived by an abundance of relatives and friends in Nevis and abroad too numerous to mention.
Transportation provided from dock to church by James Penn.
Funeral services for the late Lavern Imelda Thompson will be on Sept. 2, 2023. Viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Cruz Bay Baptist Church on St. John. Service will be followed at 10 a.m. and internment will be at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funeral and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
