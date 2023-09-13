It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Lena Henley Thompson at age 63.
She is survived by her husband, Darryl “Shamal” Thompson; daughter, Lezlie Henry; grandchildren, Nakari Drew, Dayo, Adonis and Khaleessi Weaver; brother, Julien Henley; sisters, Yvonne and LaVerne Henley; brothers-in-law, Charles Juanjoe Frazer, Stephen Thompson, and Cadmus West; sisters-in-law, Shyra Raymond Henley, Tiffany Thompson and Linda West; aunts, Catherine Faulkner and Gladia Matthews; uncles, James Franklin, John Alfred and Thomas White; nephews, Riel, Deneen, Renel and Jaime Frazer, Vanley Ludvig, and Rehalio Henley and Julien Henley Jr.; nieces, Tisha Lennard, Kai Mulley, Kim Ludvig, and Jordan Henley; grand nephews, Shaquille Ludvig, Tyrell Bell, DeKai Mulley, Veejay Glasford, Jeremiah Ciprian, Riel Frazer Jr., Jace Frazer and Khyrie Henley; grand nieces, Symra Hendrickson, Neyteri Henley, Mia VanHolten, JoDeen, Jeanette, Ariana, Iyland and Kali Frazer; great grand nephew, Trent Thomas; great grand nieces, Symia Sanchez and Nova Ludvig; adopted daughters, LaKisha Niles and LaKisha Fleming; special friends, Laurie and Laverne Issac, Delano Francis, Eugene Willet, Burton Scatliffe, Tyrone and Monica Molyneaux, Glen and Catlyn Foy and Sandra David; cousins, Lydia Blyden, Alfred White Jr, Veronica White Jarrett, Viola White Douglas, Noreen Celeste and Keisha Faulkner, Horace Arturo, Norraine (Stacie), Carol, Lisa, Carden, Joanne (Patsy), Marlene (Stephie), Shawn, Brenda, Claudette, James Roger and Jim White, Ernest Altril, Cindy white-Parry, John Ericsson White, Gregg Duncan, Deneke Grant-Kelly, Janice Huyghue, Leonice Smith, Denice Smith, Lorna, Larry, Tony, Ari.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at Turnbull Funeral Home Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
