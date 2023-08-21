Relative and friends are advised of the passing of Marilyn Rosetta Spencer on August 9, 2023, at the age of 78 at her residence in St. Thomas.
The first viewing will be held at 4 to 6 p.m. August 31, 2023 at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be held at 9 a.m. September 1, 2023 at St. Andrews Episcopal church. Service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment at western cemetery #3.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Charles Spencer; sisters, Estherlita (Estie) Joseph, Gwendolyn (Estella) Spencer; nephew, Clinton Joseph; niece, Kailah Spencer.
Marilyn is survived by her mother, Sylvia Spencer; daughter, Giselle Browne; brothers, Freeston, John, Rochester, Anderson, Charlesworth Spencer; sisters, Jean Martin, Olga O’Donoghue, Luana Spencer; nephews, Vladimir M. Spencer, Melvin Dwight Spencer, Andie Spencer, Jevon Spencer, Andre Spencer, Eric Spencer, Arvin Spencer, Aaron Spencer, Ronald Roberts, Malcolm Samuel, Junie Martin, Brent Joseph, Rashaun Lindquist, Daryl Spencer, Christopher Halstead; nieces, Jeanine Spencer, Tania Spencer-Pierre, Renee Samuel-McFarlane, Nicole Joseph, Candi Joseph Gordon, Phelixia Martin, Heidi Spencer, Leslie Spencer Benoit, Nykeri O’Donoghue. Leneicia Harrigan; many great nephews and great nieces; brothers-in-law, Burdette Martin, Selvin O’Donoghue; sisters-in-law, Cynthia (Morel) Spencer, Jean Spencer, Marilyn Spencer, Blondelle (Jeanette) Spencer; niece-in-law, Farah Spencer; nephews-in-law, Sylvester (Pat) Benoit, Collin Gordon; godchildren, Isha Aska Peters, Knyjhae Wade, Caldene (Kizzy) Brown, Joulean Marshall, Genese Turnbull; sister friends, Fernella Aska, Jennifer Edwards, Curlin (Trixie) Martin-Harris, Muriel Lynch and Josephine Harvey; special nurse-caretakers, Ms. Avella Reed and Cheryl Charles; cousins and extended family, Veron Quinland, Rudolph (Jomo) Paige, Kathleen Warner and family, Myrna Henry and family, Wendy Richards, Dale Richards, and The Richards Family, The O'Marde, Bailey, Spencer and Paul families, The Knowles and Nicholas families, The George family, Mitchum and Althea George, The Blair family.
Many more cousins, in-laws, and extended family too numerous to mention.
We sincerely apologize to anyone inadvertently omitted.
Tributes, photos and expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to Email: mrscelebration@gmail.com
