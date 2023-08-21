We are deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of Mauritzer Yvette Gumbs, who passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami, Florida.
Mauritzer was preceded in death by her father, Roy Gumbs, and mother, Rosaura “Brenda” Neille. She is survived by her children, Vashti Nicholas Gumbs and Morina Domond; siblings, Alejandro “Failey,” Julien and Lydia Gumbs; Vincent Neille Jr., Alphonso, and Malissa Neille; aunts, Beverly Benjamin, Macy James, Beredith Enrique, Judith Farrell, Calma, Ruby and Bridget Gumbs; uncles, Ronald Gomez, Jude Farrell, and Samuel Gumbs, Sr.; nephew and nieces, Charles and Jettanyia Gumbs, Chelsea, Vincent III, Marnique, Katherine, Alphonso Jr., Akiyo, Akydo, Akyda and Amauro Neille, Daniel Bloice, M’Kayla Eustache, Kareem, Raheem, and Naseem Huggins, Ly’Emma and Emmerson St. Luce, Bless Prosper, Charles Gumbs Jr., Collette Gumbs and Cloe Edwards.
Funeral arrangements are as follows. The first viewing will be on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. A decond viewing and funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Holy Family Catholic Church at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support while we grieve her passing.
Funeral arrangement by Turnbull’s funeral Home and Crematory Services.
