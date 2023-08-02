Nekesha Samanatha Jeffers
With deep sadness, the family announces the unexpected passing of Nekesha Samantha Jeffers, affectionately known as Kesha. She passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital at the age of 36.
Kesha is an alumnus of the Ulla F. Muller Elementary School, Addelita Cancryn Junior High School, and the Charlotte Amalie High School (CAHS) CAHS Class of 2005.
At the time of her untimely passing, she was a dedicated employee with the Government of the Virgin Islands from 2016 as a paraprofessional at the Ulla F. Muller Elementary School. She was dedicated and committed, as she would often be one of the first to arrive and the last to leave. Whenever there was a need she would extend a helping hand without hesitation. She cared for the students like they were your very own; wanting and expecting to see the utmost best for them. She was a stickler for good behavior and ensuring students completed their assignments. For the past two school years, Nekesha played a pivotal role as co-coordinators of the Girl Power Mentorship Program, ensuring that the girls had enriching experiences that filled their Saturdays with joy and growth. Her dedication and passion for empowering young girls was exceptional. As a colleague, the depth of the relationship and bonding with her colleagues was very strong. She was an extraordinary person who will always hold a special place in their hearts. She radiated warmth and positivity, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She is survived by her father, Emerson “Sugars” Jeffers; mother, Millicent ‘Milli’ Jeffers; brother, Alex Jeffers; niece, Amirah Jeffers; grandmother, Lucina Jeffers; uncles, Cecil Bartlette, Hesketh Bartlette, Franklyn Hendrickson, Golier Kelly, Earl Jeffers, Rudolph Jeffers, Terance Jeffers, Andrew Merchant, and F. Augustine Merchant; aunts, Judith Ambrose, Adolpha Johnson, and Erma Robinson; great aunts, Pearl Claxton, Cynthia Francis, Ila Merchant Lewis, Alvina Morton, and Melvina Thomas; great uncles, Balway Merchant and Lewis Merchant; uncle-in-law, William Robinson; aunts-in-law, Jacqueline Bartlette, Jacque Jeffers, Liniss Kelly, Carmelita Merchant, Roma Hanley Merchant; first cousins, Kadeem Ambrose, Andréz Bartlette, Lorian Bartlette, Danna-Le Bartlette, Deborah Bartlette, Shukwain Bartlette, Venrick Bartlette, Ashana Brown, Boyd Brown, Shirlyn Brown, Marva Browne, Clytie Griffin, Andrea Henry, Dawn Helett, Rudesha Jeffers, Rukiah Jeffers, Patrice Jones, Sean Kelly, Yazim Leader, Karmesha Merchant, Kelva Merchant Lescott, Ramie Layden, Kurlyn Merchant, Sanae Merchant, Labriska Phillip, Livingston Richards, Melissa Robinson, and Deshern Wilkinson; special friends include, Janelle Pickering, Belkis Testamark, Marva Thomas, Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 2005, faculty and staff of Ulla F. Muller Elementary School, many others too numerous to mention; godchildren, Desron C. Testamark, Freddy A. Vallejo, Jr., and many others; family members include, Archibald, Bartlette, Brumant, Callwood, Henderson, Henry, Jeffers, Liburd, Manners, Merchant, Newton, O’Garro, Pencheon, Phillip, Pinney, Thomas, Thompson, Ward, Williams, and much more too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by grandfathers, Emmanuel Bartlette and John Wesley Pinney Jeffers “Sonny Jim”; grandmother, Irene Bartlette; and aunts, Shirley Brown and Melda Hendrickson.
Her celebration of life will be held as follows. First viewing will be on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service. Second viewing will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the St. Thomas Assembly of God Church with service to follow at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Thomas Assembly of God. Interment at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery. Attendees are asked to wear shades of pink, Nekesha’s favorite color.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
https://www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com/
