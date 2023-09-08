Otis Rieara Jr.
Otis Rieara, Jr., also known as Baby or Bob Louie, of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the age of 68.
Otis Rieara is survived by his daughters, Arshima “Shima” Rieara and Jessica Turnbull; grand-children, Amia and Alaysia Georges, Jahlanie and Kahlanie Rhymer, Miracle Edelen, Journey Lenhardt, Ymassie George, Jr., and Davion Dorsett; great-grandchildren, Y’Mari, Zyelle, and Zion George, Kahlanie Jahmir Rhymer, and Akeno and Milani Singleton-Cook; sisters, Cleone “Tashema” Rieara-Henley and Delta “Chequita” Matthews; brothers, Alphonso “Sonny” Rieara, Alberto Rieara, and Austin “Olassie” Rieara; nieces, Pamela Brown-Ayers, Amanda McQueen, Tanisha Rieara-Burt, Tamia, and Alena Rieara, and Nneka Peterson-Wheatley, Ayana, Takiyah, Soyini, Safiya, Zakenya, Kalima, Quaniya, Delores, and Kaiyana Ross, Teejah Daley, Princess Innis, Diantha Matthews, Shanifah, Shanikah, Khaliah, and Takera Rieara and Sheyrell Ronan, Jahlema Rieara, Kaheli Willet, and Lily Addo; nephews, Philip and Richard Brown, Michael Rieara, Bambula, Yasim, Jaheed, Deyambi, and Khamari Ross, Wakamba Rieara, Kwasi Oscar, Askiban Innis, Khaleem Rieara, Haswani, Jamard and Jimany Henley, Kevin and Kenneth Ackwood, Anthony Rieara, Alton Harper, and Allen Nance.
He is also survived by a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, in-laws, cousins, and special friends, too many to mention.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Leotine “Tina” Callwood; father, Otis Rieara; son, Ymassie “Yasa” George; sisters, Karen McQueen and Delores Rieara; brothers, Elton “Jahduce” Rieara, Anselmo “Boopsie” Rieara, Elroy “Abasi” Rieara, and Anthony “Tony” Rieara; and nephews, Jahlemo Rieara and Ijahka Williams.
There will be no public viewing or funeral service. We invite you to celebrate Otis’ memory in your own way, as he will be with us all in spirit.
Crematory arrangements will be under the care of Dan Hurley Funeral Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Alvin L. Petersen
In loving memory of Alvin L. Petersen, Nov. 6, 1934 — Sept. 8, 2022.
God looked around his garden and found an empty place.
He then looked down upon the earth, and saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest.
God‘s garden must be beautiful. He always takes the best.
He saw the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb, so he closed your weary eyelids and whispered: “Peace be thine.”
It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home.
Love, your wife of 44 years, Gloria Petersen, and your children, Michael “Pat” Petersen, M. Victoria Bellard, Dawn Victoria, and Egedio Victoria, Jr.
We love and miss you dearly.
