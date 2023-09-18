Philbert Charles
Philbert “Charlie” Charles of Thomasville, St. Thomas, passed away Sept. 11, 2023.
Charlie was born on Sept. 11, 1944, in the village of St. Joseph on the island of Dominica.
He is survived by Hadiyah, Jason and Albert Charles, Marcia , Shun, Shunna, Shunnel Greenaway, and Ky’shyrah Lake.
Services will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
