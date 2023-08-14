Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Radiant Deleta Parsons, aka Delita or DP, who died in New York on August 1, 2023. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Wesley Methodist Church. The first viewing will be held Friday, August 25, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. There will be a second viewing the morning of the service from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Interment will be In Eastern Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Melvin Vanterpool; daughters, Mona Vanterpool Jones (Horace Jones) and Monique Vanterpool; niece/daughter, Leniese Mercer; grandchildren, Kadijah Jackson, Kamba Jackson, Khadisha Bruce, Raymond Chetram, Jr., Anika Hamilton, Jamar Jones, Khalysha Vanterpool, Ksani Vanterpool, J’Shawn Vanterpool, Aaron Vanterpool, Kamba Vanterpool, DeVante Vanterpool, Isaiah Vanterpool, Zain Vanterpool, Massiah Vanterpool, Jacob Vanterpool, Radiant Vanterpool, Kambria Vanterpool, Alexis Vanterpool, Melvisha Vanterpool, Seauna Vanterpool, Jamarri Vanterpool and Arayah Vanterpool, and Alexzander Chetram; sisters, Adorothy (mother) Parsons, Durene Smith (Roosevelt Smith), Daisy Wilkes and Doris Smith-Parsons (Erroll Smith); brother, Dennis Parsons (Fulton).
She is also survived by the Heirs of Benjamin and Lillian Parsons, The Todman Family, special friends and confidants, and many others near and far who dearly loved her.
Attendees are invited to wear bright, festive colors. Tributes and photos should be emailed to
radiantparsonstributes@gmail.com., by August 15, 2023.
Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
