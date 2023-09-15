Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Rosanna Corbett on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands at the age of 83.
Rosanna is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Corbett. Sr and son, Edston Corbett Sr.
Rosanna is survived by her daughters, Hillary Corbett- Joseph, Karen Corbett, and Carol Corbett-Thomas; sons, Alfred “Kuchin” Corbett Jr., and Terence I. Corbett; sisters, Elizabeth Browne, Catherine Ryan, and Mary Ryan; daughters-in-law, Kisha Corbett, Sharon Corbett; son-in-law, Dadlie Joseph; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren. Many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The Funeral service celebrating her life will be held at Trinity Methodist Church in Bovoni on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
