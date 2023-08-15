Survivors; sons, Roy C. Raimer, Jr., Michael, Jon and Shawn Raimer; daughters, Seymone, Nicole, Jeannine, and Raquel Raimer; nieces, Maria Raimer, Eddie Thomas-Clarke and Jeanine Brady; nephews, Stephen, Michael, and David Raimer.
Preceded in death by daughters, Linda Kaye Raimer-Peart, Brenda Kaye Raimer; sisters, Doris Smalls, Rachel Thomas; brother, Alfred “Freddy” Raimer.
Grandchildren, Petty Officer Van Holten, Davina; Jonique Stamers-Whittaker, Latifah, Janelle, Aleafia, Tshai, Jada, Lauren, Latifah, Aleajah, Marcius Raimer, Gloria Henley, Markia Richards, Norkia Vickers, Jamoi Benjamin, Jah-Quan Harley, Selden Samuel, Jr., Deonte’ McClease, Dymen, Damall, Tre’Vaugh, Jahmoi, Jahhai, Jahreign and Jamel Raimer Army Recruiting Officer, Alphonso Neal Jr, Aaman and Shawn Raimer Jr, Mathu and Michael Raimer, Jr. Great grandchildren too numerous to mention!
The first viewing will be held 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday, August 17, 2023, Hotel Company Fire Station where the body would lay in state. The second viewing will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church. Funeral services to follow at 10 a.m., Memorial Moravian Church.
Burial Raimer’s. Cemetery funeral by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
