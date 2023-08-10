Ruth E. Peltier
Ruth E. Peltier, also known as Ruth Emanuel, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and Point Michel, Commonwealth of Dominica, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, U.S.. Virgin Islands at the age of 76 years.
She is preceded in death by father, Garard Peltier (“Norway”), and her mother, Amy Felicienne (nee Richard) Gachette.
She is survived by her children, Athenia Williams Smith (“Connie”), Cuthbert Augustine (“Ruba”) Cheryl G. Williams, Kishma Emanuel, Kim Emanuel (“Rumpus”), Kimmo Emanuel, Sr. (“Sponky”), and Kendra Emanuel; grandchildren, Roumel Augustine, Romaine Augustine, Jevanna Augustine, Jelauna Augustine, Jenia Augustine, Anisa T. Otto, Akisha Garcia, Jahmel Rivera, J’hane Mercer, Ki’Mone Emanuel, Kimmo Alanzo Emanuel,Jr., Karissa Emanuel, Ki’monique Emanuel, Kai’el Emanuel, Kaiden Emanuel, K’mel Emanuel, K’myah Emanuel, K’lah Emanuel, K’Moniece Emanuel, and Kimar Emanuel; son-in-law, Moleto A. Smith Jr.; daughter-in-law, Yahaira Esperanz Augustine; sister-in-law, Eileen Gachette; adopted daughters-in-law, Renique Donastorg and Donata Samuel: sisters, Judith Gachette, Carol Gachette and Lucy Gachette; brother, Errol Martin Gachette; nieces, Rachelle Adelina van Velzen, Tishandra Constance, Juwelda van Velzen, Ashanti Martimbor, and Shakina Gachette; nephews, Jahir Martimbor and Roderick Gachette; great nieces, Chantilly van Velzen, A’kayla Adelina, and Ceriana A’jhaira Gomez; great nephews, Quenjeno Martina and Cesar Ajemar Gomez; nephew-in-law, Kurtnell Adelina; extended family, Richard, Etienne, Delsol, Theodore, Peltier and Jeffery, each of the Commonwealth of Dominica; special family and friends, Herrie Etienne, Sonia (Etienne) Williams, Theodora Etienne, Evelyn Etienne, Frances (Etienne) Casimir, Dennis Etienne (“Brilly”), Denise (Etienne) Activilee, Glen Etienne, Anthea Delsol and siblings, Jacqueline Lancaster Prevost, Julia Maria John Lewis.
She is also survived by four great- grandchildren, as well as numerous other extended family and friends, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Curacao, St. Martin-St. Maarten, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Barbados and elsewhere.
Special thanks and gratitude are extended to Dr. Erole McClean Hobdy and the staff of Virgin Islands Oncology and Hematology; Dr. Hillary Woodson Gaskin and the staff of Virgin Islands Integrative Medicine, the staff of Duke University Medical Center of Durham, North Carolina, the staff of Jackson Memorial Hospital of Miami, Fla., the staff of Roy Lester Schneider Hospital, the management and staff of Seaview Nursing Home, Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and the Holy Family Catholic Church.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Cassi Hill, Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas. The viewing begins at 9 a.m. and the funeral Mass will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
