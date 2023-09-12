Shemar Coward
Shemar Coward, 23, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Shemar was preceded in death by Harold and Teresa Coward and David Richardson.
He is survived by his parents, Marsha Coward and Warren Timpson; grandmother, Ursula Valley; sisters, Tonarsha Coward, Shanae Carrington, Nandii Niccllos, and Lalique Richardson; brothers, Dajuane and Darron Timpson and Shanoi Richardson; nieces, Iemony Niccllos, Audrey Nichols, and Layla Joseph; nephew, Mason McRae; aunts, Debra Samuel, Joann St. Rose, Devon and Denise Coward; uncles, Bertrand Carrington, Marlon Lewis, Gregory Coward and Ricky Persard; godsons, A’Sai Lawrence and Bahanni Heywood; and special friends, Rashun Brady, Dona Huggins and family, Matilda Richardson, and Grace Warner and family.
He is also survived by his cousins, extended family and friends too numerous to mention.
Tributes and photos should be emailed to tributesshemar@gmail.com, by Sept. 14, 2023. Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services at 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
