Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Shirley Rose Benjamin on July 22, 2023, at the age of 83. She is survived by her daughters, Patsy Frederick-Mansfield, Hazel Ann Frederick, Frances Thomas, and son, Leon Benjamin; sisters, Evelyn ‘Ruby” Benjamin-Hughes, Marie “Germaine” Benjamin-Hazzard; brothers, Gordon Benjamin and Cosmos Benjamin; son-in-law, Athneil “Bobby” Thomas; grandchildren, Chauntial Benjamin, Kassie Mansfield, Ashlen Mansfield, Laureen Mansfield, Franklin Archiblad, Athneil Thomas, Jr., and Aseah Thomas; great grandchildren, Joseph Maxwell Jr., Devon Maxwell, and Sadie Patton-Mansfield; Erin Mansfield Carpenter, Gracelynn Archibald, Xavier Archibald, Charlotte Archibald and Zaim Thomas; special niece, Karen Rabsatt; special nephew, Junior Benjamin; great niece, Chauntel Alphonse-Taylor and great Nephew, Teh’Rhon Rabsatt. Many others too numerous to mention.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Agape Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Viewing begins at 9 a.m. followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
