Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Sinclair John-Lewis on July 16, 2023, at the age of 68.
He is survived by wife, Marcella Jno-Lewis; children, Josiah Jno-Lewis, Marisha Jno-Lewis, Lionel Thomas, and Raven Connor; grandchildren, Emmanuel Palmer Jr., Isaiah Thomas, Ivan Thomas, Kaydence King; siblings, Bernadette Fontaine, Paulina Williams, Clertilda Morton, Bernard Jno-Lewis, Gabriel Jno-Lewis, Victor Jno-Lewis, Jeromina Jno-Lewis, Ruthina Jno-Lewis, Wiselyn Laurent; brothers-in-law, Derrick Laurent, Liston Williams; sisters-in-law, Ursula Douglas, Veronica LeBlanc, Martha Thomas, Rita Thomas, and Mary Anne Thomas; nieces, nephews, and cousins too numerous to mention; close friends, Steven Fontaine, Natalie Conoville, Rosie Titre, Glouster Pierre, Bobby Quetel, Curtis Elcock, Joseph Alsendor.
The first viewing will be held on Tuesday Aug. 2, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church. The viewing begins at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
