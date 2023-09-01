Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Sonia A. Levy on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Riverview, Florida at the age of 90. Services are being held at McCalls Bronxwood Funeral Home in Bronx, New York and the burial at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, New York. The viewing is Friday, Sept. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. and the funeral services and burial on Saturday, Sept. 2 beginning at 10 a.m.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolphus Levy and Emelia Freeman Levy; her brother, Anselmo Levy; her caregiving mother, Clothilda Hodge; her brothers, sisters, and cousins, Eldron (Mooney) Guirty, Eunice Hodge, Henry (Pee-Wee) Hodge, Phyllis Hodge, Leslie Hodge, Doris Hodge, Alfred Hodge, Valerie Ramudit and Carol Thomas; half-brothers, Cecil and Herman Levy; and nieces, nephews and cousins, Joan George, Jasmine Ramudit and Dwayne Hodge.
Sonia leaves to mourn her nieces, nephews and cousins, Dionne Thomas, Lisa Levy Horton, Michelle Levy Williams, Verna Levy, Marva Hodge, Merrill Hodge, Marvin Hodge, Wilton George Jr., Gregory George, Dana George, Linda Hodge, Dawn Hodge, Derek Ramudit, and Kea Hodge; grand and great grand nieces, nephews and cousins, Deniqua Rosa, Daisha Anderson, Nasir Rosa and Noah Rosa and a host of other family and friends that are too numerous to mention.
