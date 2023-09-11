Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of the late Stanley Frederick Hanley, a.k.a. “The Mighty Ali”, 68, of St. Kitts and Nevis, who has resided in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, transitioned in Atlanta, GA on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Hanley; children, Jermaine Hanley, Chantal Caban, Corey Hanley, Myran Blake, Shevoy Morrison; grand-children, Jaden Caban, Abigail Caban, Michael Caban; paternal siblings, Glenville Browne, Montreville Browne, Irvin Browne, Yvonne Browne, Junior Browne, Howard Browne, Gary Browne, Padget Browne and Norma Browne; maternal siblings, Therese Walwyn Nelson, Lynroy Hanley, Lennox Hanley, Franklyn Hanley and Arline Kelly. Other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Memorial service will be held Sept. 30, 2023 at Dan Hurley Funeral Home from 9 to 11 a.m.
