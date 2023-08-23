Steave N. Liverpool, 48, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023. The funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Emmanuel Baptist Church (Anna’s Retreat). First viewing will be held Friday, September 1, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held the morning of the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Steave is preceded in death by, Yvoone Mettor (grandmother), Carmen Liverpool (mother), Lucien Mettor (aunt), Marcel Mettor (cousin), Alfred Watts (uncle) and Violen Javier (aunt, Canada).
He is survived by his father, Roland Liverpool; fiancé, Tammy Wrensford; children, Samori, Samia, Tishana, Tjahree, Tiquana, Tjonee and Steve Liverpool Jr.; brothers, Rudolph "Rudy Rude", Richard and Richardson "Snaggle" Liverpool; sisters, Cheryl and Ester Liverpool (Guadeloupe); nephews, J'Kuan, Yamonte, T'Vonte, Nathan and Stephane Liverpool; nieces, Sonika and Patricia Liverpool, Uwimana Thomas, Celia and Cedricka Roberts, Franciane and Stephanie Shillingford; granddaughter, Amari Liverpool; great nephews, Kejon and Loane Liverpool, Dewayne and Niwayne Shillingford; great nieces, Delicia and Shelly Liverpool, Onicka, Ashanti, Sloane and Johanella Shillingford; aunts, Catherine John-Jules (London), Margaretha Joseph (STX), Helena Watt (STJ), Magdelene Mettor (STJ) and Magdalene Rocque (Dominica); uncles, Jean Harrison Mettor (STJ) and Nicolson Joseph (STX); adopted brothers, Jonathan Eustache, Gilbert Lavnier aka Brrrpp, Stacey Krigger and Dwayne Daley and a host of cousins and friends too numerous to mention. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
