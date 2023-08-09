Tracey Rose Beers-Jackson passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2023, at the age of 60. She was born on October 4, 1962, in St. Thomas to George Beers and Louise Spenceley Beers. She attended All Saints Cathedral School and graduated in 1980.
Tracey attended the prestigious Stanford University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology in 1984. She subsequently attended law school at the Georgetown University Law Center and received her Juris Doctorate in 1991. After receiving her law degree Tracey moved to New York City which was a life-long dream of hers. She accepted a position with the Department of Education in the Civil Rights division as legal counsel and investigator. Soon after Tracey was admitted to the bar in New York and New Jersey and began a long career with the federal government garnering recognition for her work as a civil rights attorney. She was especially proud of the fact that her office was responsible for the U.S. Virgin Islands to uphold the laws protecting against discrimination and prejudice in the educational system.
Tracey was an avid fashion lover and not one to miss out on any of the latest trends. Among her friends she was always loved and enjoyed celebrating birthdays the most. Tracey Rose, as she was known fondly by her family and closest friends, loved her family immensely and looked forward to Christmas and holiday celebrations every year.
Tracey was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Spenceley Smith; her father George Beers; her stepfather, David Smith and her brother, Richard Beers. She is survived by her husband, Mike Jackson; her stepmother, Luisa Beers; her sister, Tina Brunt; brother-in-law, Shane Brunt; niece and nephew, Gabriella and Alex Brunt and other extended family. Tracey is also survived by her cousins, Allyson Farrelly Catanzaro, who she considered her sister, and Richard Farrelly. Special mention of her goddaughter, Catherine Catanzaro-Shorten and Louis Catanzaro whom she loved and adored.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.