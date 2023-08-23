Friends and family are advising of the passing of Velma A. Heyliger, 93, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands who passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The first viewing will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Tuesday, August 29, 2023 from 9 to 10 a.m. in St. Andrews Episcopal Church with the Celebration of Life to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Western Cemetery #1. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl V. Heyliger, Sr. She is survived by her children, Teresia, Earl, LaVerne, Monica, Estrella, Gilbert and Zachary; siblings, Gladys (deceased), Ruth, Luis (deceased), Estell (deceased), Anna (deceased), Eleanor (deceased), Antonio and Ida; grandchildren, Jermaine (deceased), Charytin, Aliston, Jr., (deceased), Samuel Grey, Jr., Earl III, Antonio, Jamal, Jara, Reynaldo, Maria, Eanna, Tiffany, Krystal, Mike, Wakan, Leniqua, Makayla, 24 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many other families, friends, and relatives near and far too numerous to mention. We apologize to anyone inadvertently omitted. Special friends, Peter, LaVerne, Pastor Bentley, Editha, Pinky, Richie, Shelly, Yvette, Olga, Desiree, Officer Petersen, Dr. Maria Juelle, Jolly, Joseph and Claudette. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
